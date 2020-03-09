Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik Marries Raveena Khurana At 60

Congress Gen Secy Mukul Wasnik Marries at 60 (Photo CRedits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 9: Congress general secretary and former Union Minister Mukul Wasnik married his old friend Raveena Khurana in a private function in a five star hotel where several senior Congress leaders were in attendance.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were present at the wedding ceremony.

Mukul Wasnik is the son of Maharashtra Politician Balkrishna and is one of the prominent dalit faces of the Congress.

Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "Wishing Mukul Wasnik Ji and Raveena Khurana Ji heartiest congratulations on embarking on this new journey together as a couple. May the coming years prove to be the happiest time of your life. Stay blessed."

Former Union Minister Manish Tewari also tweeted: "It was such a pleasure for Naaznin & IA to greet the newly weds @MukulWasnik and Ravina Khurana. I met Sh. Mukul Wasnik way back in 1984 & Ravina in 1985 when all of us went for the World Festival of Youth & Students to Moscow. So happy for the two of them. May God Bless them."

Mukul wasnik was unmarried and his name had also propped up for the Congress president post in August last year.