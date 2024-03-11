Chennai, March 11: A 27-year-old police constable, who had lost around Rs 30,000 on online rummy, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Avadi in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur on Friday, March 8. He was found dead at the police quarters where he stayed with his girlfriend. The police said that the deceased, Vignesh, was a computer operator at the Manali Assistant Commissioner’s office and was engaged to be married soon.

According to the Times of India, Vignesh was addicted to online rummy, a card game that involves gambling. He had borrowed money from his friends and relatives to play the game but had lost it all. He was depressed and under pressure to repay the debts. This often led to arguments between him and his girlfriend - a woman police constable. Suicide Caught on Camera in Tamil Nadu: Woman Deliberately Jumps In Front of Moving Bus, Dies in Salem; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Deceased Blames Online Rummy in Suicide Note

On Friday, Vignesh returned from work and consumed liquor as his girlfriend went to her parents' house. He then allegedly took his own life. The incident came to the fore when a neighbour knocked on his door and received no answer, he alerted the police. The police broke the door and found Vignesh’s body. They also recovered a suicide note in which he blamed online rummy for his death.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting an inquiry. They are also probing the online rummy platforms that Vignesh had used and the people who had lent him money. Murder-Suicide Bid in Tamil Nadu: Man Sets Himself on Fire, Hugs Estranged Lover in Thanjavur; Both Critical.

In another incident, a 25-year-old newlywed woman and her parents ended their lives at Kavundampalayam near Coimbatore. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman, who had been working in the IT sector, separated from her husband two months ago due to a difference of opinion and started to live with her parents. The family took the extreme step, upset over her marital breakup, said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).