Hyderabad, June 5: A potential vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), developed by Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E. Limited (BE), may emerge as the cheapest vaccine in India once it gets emergency use approval (EUA). Named Corbevax, Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine is currently in final phase of clinical trials. According to report, one dose of Corbevax is likely to cost Rs 250. COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Centre Signs Deal With Biological-E For 2nd Made-In-India Vaccine; Check List Of Other Vaccines That May Roll Out Soon.

If reports are to be believed, Bilogical E may roll out Corbevax at a sub-Rs 500 pricing, for both the doses. The vaccine may even be priced below Rs 400 for two doses. Thus, it may become the cheapest COVID-19 vaccine in India. The vaccination drive started with Covishield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Russia's Sputnik V will soon be used to vaccinate people. Biological E Ties Up with Canada's Providence to Produce MRNA COVID-19 Vaccine, to Run Trials in India and Seek EUA.

The Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing Covishield, fixed the price of the COVID-19 vaccine at Rs 400 per dose for state governments. However, it later slashed the price to Rs 300. Similarly, Bharat Biotech had on April 24 fixed the price of Covaxin at Rs 600 per dose for state governments. The price was later cut to Rs 400. At private hospitals, a single dose of Covishield and Covaxin costs Rs 600 and Rs 1,200 respectively.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for Sputnik V, has announced that the Russian vaccine will be sold at a maximum retail price of Rs 995 per dose. Meanwhile, the Centre has booked 30 crore doses of Corbevax, meaning it is most likely to get approval soon. The government has reportedly made an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to the firm.

Biological-E's vaccine is currently in Phase-3 clinical trials after showing promising results in Phase 1 and 2, and it is likely to be available in the market in next few months, said a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) statement.

