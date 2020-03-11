Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Cochin International Airport Directs Staff to be Under Home Quarantine After Passenger From Italy Tested Positive For COVID-19

ACK Nair of Cochin International Airport (Photo Credits: ANI)

Cochin, March 11: There has been a tremendous rise in the infected COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, eight positive cases were reported from Kerala. Taking note of the tense situation, ACR Nair, director of Cochin International Airport Limited said, "A passenger flew down from Italy some days ago. Later, he tested positive for Coronavirus. Keeping this in view, we have asked the airport staff who came in his contact to place themselves under home quarantine."

A total of 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from India till now. According to the latest ANI tweet, 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, eight cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi. Coronavirus in India: Total Positive Cases, Govt Advisories, Visa Restrictions and All You Need to Know About COVID-19 Outbreak in The Country.

The government on Tuesday issued an advisory for all incoming international passengers returning to India to self-monitor their health. The advisory read- "The passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival, and their employers should facilitate work-from-home for such employees during this period."

Check ANI tweet:

ACK Nair, director of Cochin International Airport Limited: A passenger flew down from Italy some days ago. Later, he tested positive for #Coronavirus. Keeping this in view, we have asked the airport staff who came in his contact to place themselves under home quarantine. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/1nOsfhrVQz — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Kerala Doctor Allegedly Sacked For Informing Police About NRI Patient Who Refused to Undergo Mandatory Checks for COVID-19

A doctor in Kerala on Tuesday alleged that she was sacked by the management of the private clinic she was working with for informing health and police authorities about an NRI patient who refused to undergo the mandatory check for Coronavirus. The patient reportedly showed symptoms of coronavirus.