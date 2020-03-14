Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Suspected COVID-19 Patient, Who Had Returned From Saudi Arabia, Dies in Maharashtra

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nagpur, March 14: A 71-year-old man who had returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected to have coronavirus infection died during treatment in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday afternoon, a hospital official said.

He was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Civil surgeon Premchand Pandit told PTI that the patient was admitted to a private hospital for high blood pressure a few days ago, and shifted to isolation ward of the Buldhana general hospital for symptoms of coronavirus on Saturday morning. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Padma Award Ceremony Postponed as COVID-19 Cases Rise to 84 in The Country.

"His sample was sent for lab testing. He passed away at 4.20 pm. Lab report is still awaited," Dr Pandit said.