Coronavirus Patient in Mumbai Commits Suicide, Was Undergoing Treatment at BYL Nair Hospital

Mumbai, April 15: In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old woman from Jijamata Nagar in Worli, who tested positive for coronavirus disease, allegedly committed suicide. According to a Hindustan Times report, the woman was undergoing treatment at BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai. She reportedly committed the suicide around 4 am on Wednesday morning.

The woman had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and she hanged herself with the help of a 'dupatta' in the bathroom ward number 25. More details on this news are awaited. Worli is one of the worst affected areas in Mumbai due to the coronavirus outbreak. After the incident came to light, police recorded the statement of relatives and eyewitnesses. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

Earlier this month, COVID19 symptomatic man has committed suicide in quarantine ward of a hospital in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Last month is Kerala, two men ended their lives after getting frustrated at not being able to get liquor due to the lockdown.

The coronavirus cases in India spiked by over 1,000 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll above the 11,400-mark as of Wednesday morning. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states with a total of 2,687 cases and 178 deaths.