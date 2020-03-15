Coronavirus Scare in Jammu & Kashmir: Religious, Social Events Banned in Jammu District Till March 31; Restaurants, Bars, Food Stalls to Remain Closed

Coronavirus Outbreak | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Srinagar, March 15: The government of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir has enforced strict orders to prevent mass gatherings in Jammu district. In a statement issued on Sunday, the administration said no religious, social or ritualistic event would be permitted till March 31. It also added that all forms of restaurants, bars, langers, along with roadside eateries would remain closed till the above date. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Total Number of Positive COVID-19 Cases Reach 107.

The district administration would also taken action against the massage centres, spas and saunas if found operational in the period till March 31. The right to assemble of locals would also be curbed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, as the government stated in its order than no gathering of more than four persons would be permitted.

"No social,religious, ritualistic events shall be held at any public/community/religious place, involving a gathering of more than four people, till March 31 in dist Jammu. No conferences, events, rallies, dharnas, protests shall be organised in district Jammu till March 31," the government of J&K said in a statement.

"No langers/bhandaras, dhabas, bars, restaurants, food courts, food stalls, road side eateries etc., shall operate in district Jammu, till 31st March. No massage centres/spa/sauna etc., shall operate in district Jammu, till 31st March," the statement further read.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has so far confirmed the detection of two positive COVID-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir, along with three infected patients in neighbouring Ladakh. As a precautionary measure, Section 144 of the CrPC - which bars the assemblage of more than four persons in public - has been imposed in Valley districts including Shopian and Doda.

Overall, the number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 107 on Sunday, the Health Ministry confirmed. Maharashtra has reported the maximum of cases, with 31 patients tested positive for coronavirus so far. In view of the pandemic, the state governments have ordered the closure of malls, schools, colleges, swimming pools and gyms till March 31.