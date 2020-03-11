Coronavirus Scare: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Holds Review Meeting in Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak

CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 11: Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is holding a review meeting in the wake of coronavirus scare. He added that the Chief Minister will take a decision on whether exams needed to be postponed or not, and also decide on the further course of action.

The Minister also informed that he has instructed all universities in the state to not hold any seminar or meeting and to postpone already scheduled events till the effect of coronavirus is negated. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Pic Wearing Mask en route to Dharamshala Ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI 2020.

Reacting to the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh and said, "The Lotus virus will not come to Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under the leadership Uddhav Ji will complete its 5-year term."The MVA is a coalition of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress that formed government in November last year.