Coronavirus Ward Inaugurated in Madurai Government Hospital with Ribbon Cutting, Distribution of Chocolates

Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital Dean. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Madurai, January 29: A government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Wednesday inaugurated a new 'coronavirus ward' with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and distribution of chocolates. "No case for coronavirus has been reported so far. We have opened this ward as a precautionary measure and for the welfare of patients," Dr Sangumani, Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital Dean told reporters here today.

"This special ward has six to eight beds with separate rooms. If signs of normal coronavirus infection appear (in the state), arrangements have been made to test (NIV) Non - Invisible Vendelator," he added. Coronavirus Latest Updates: As Death Toll Crosses 130 in China, India Plans to Evacuate Its Citizens, Symptoms You Should Watch out For.

Moreover, two medical teams led by a lung specialist will be on 24-hour duty in the isolation ward to tackle a possible case. The inauguration ceremony was conducted by lighting a lamp and with distribution of chocolates.

Coronaviruses (nCoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).The strain of the virus has not been previously identified in humans. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.