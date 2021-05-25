New Delhi, May 25: Bharat biotech, the developer of indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin, on Thursday said that the application for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for its vaccine has been submitted to the WHO and the firm expects to get the regulatory approval during July-September this year. This come amid reports stating that Indians who have been administered Covaxin may not be able to travel abroad as the WHO has not so far included the COVID-19 vaccine in its Emergency Use Listing, gain momentum.

Bharat Biotech also said that regulatory approvals for Covaxin are in process in more than 60 countries including the USA, Brazil among others. It added that EUA for its COVID-19 vaccine has been obtained for 13 countries and more countries are in line. The company further said that most countries recommend vaccinations against COVID-19. Indians Given Covaxin May Not Be Able to Travel Abroad As Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 Vaccine Yet To Get Approval From WHO and Major Countries.

Read Tweet By Bharat Biotech Here:

"Unvaccinated travelers can travel with negative RT-PCR tests prior to travel, in the absence of any other country specific travel restrictions," said the Hyderabad based firm. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech is likely to commence trials of its COVID-19 Vaccine on children of the age group 2-18 years in June. Bharat Biotech Likely to Commence Trials of Covaxin, Its COVID-19 Vaccine, on Children from Next Month.

The firm recently announced that it plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin and manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccines have been ramped up at Chiron Behring Vaccines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech at Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2021 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).