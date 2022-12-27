Mumbai, December 27: The world continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic. In the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in China, and around the globe, mock drills will be held across a number of health facilities in India on Tuesday to ensure their preparedness to deal with the coronavirus scare.

India on Monday reported 196 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's active caseload to 3,428 cases. The country also saw two new virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. According to Union Health Minister data, the total number of infections now stands at 4,46,77,302. COVID-19 Scare in India: BF.7 Is Omicron With Mutations, Won’t Lead to Severe Disease, Say Experts.

What Is Mock Drill?

The mock drill basically is an exercise that will focus on parameters such as the availability of health facilities, the capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported, ventilator-supported, and ICU beds. The drill will also ensure the optimal handiness of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers. COVID-19 in India: 29,818 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Administered in Past 24 Hours.

The mock drill can help management by tackling an emergency situation. Drills also serve to test and improve risk reduction and response planning. It can help save precious human lives in case the situation worsens.

COVID-19 Mock Drill: Here's What to Expect:

Healthcare professionals will be tested for their skills in handling patients with respiratory symptoms and maintaining hygiene. As the drill goes on, the hospitals will restrict the number of visitors. If visitors have to enter a COVID-19 patient’s room, they shall be provided with clear instructions on how to put on and remove a PPE kit and on performing hand hygiene before that.

As more and more flyers test positive for COVID-19 on arrival, many states have undertaken precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday tweeted that random COVID-19 testing has started at various airports across the country in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 globally,"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2022 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).