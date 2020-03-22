COVID-19 Outbreak: Mumbai Reports 2nd Coronavirus Death, Total Toll Rises to 5 in India

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 22: COVID-19 claimed it's second victim in four days when a 63-year-old man succumbed to the virus at a private hospital, officials said here on Sunday.

He had been admitted to the private hospital on March 19 with chronic diabetes and high blood pressure. Late on Saturday, he developed severe breathing problems and succumbed around 11p.m. Coronavirus Cases Jump to 324 in India, Millions Observe 'Janata Curfew' as Death Toll Rises to 5.

Further details of the death are awaited.

On March 17, the state's first victim, a 63-year-old man with history of foreign travel to Dubai had died due to coronavirus.