COVID-19 Scare: Karnataka Declares Holiday For All LKG, UKG & Nursery Classes Until Further Orders to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus Infection

Karnakata, March 9: The Karnataka government on late Sunday night ordered all government and private schools to close Lower Kindergarten (LKG), Upper Kindergarten (UKG) and nursery classes until further orders over the spread of COVID-19 infections. S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Minister for Primary & Secondary Education confirmed the order. He said, "Further to the advice received from the Health Commissioner, holidays have been declared for KJG/UKG classes in Bengaluru North, South & Rural districts."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that Kerala has been put on high alert after five Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the state. He urged those returning from Covid-19 affected countries should immediately contact the health authorities and follow the guidelines issued by the health department. Coronavirus in India: Kerala on High Alert After Five COVID-19 Cases, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Minister for Primary & Secondary Education: Further to the advice received from the Health Commissioner, holidays have been declared for Lower and upper kindergarten classes in Bengaluru North, South & Rural districts. #Coronavirus — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Saudi-Returned COVID-19 Suspect Dies in West Bengal Hospital

A suspected coronavirus patient, who returned from Saudi Arabia, died in a state-run Medical College in Murshidabad district on Sunday. The youth fell sick while returning home by train on Saturday after flying to the NSCBI Airport from Saudi Arabia, where he works as a cleaner.

Holidays Declared in All Schools After Two People Test Positive for COVID-19

All schools within Leh district will remain closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure after two people tested positive for Coronavirus in the newly-created Union Territory. In Jammu and Kashmir, as well, a holiday has been declared in all primary schools in four districts of Kashmir valley and two districts of Jammu region after test reports of two suspected patients indicated “high viral load” cases.