COVID-19 Scare: Mumbai Cab And Auto Drivers Wary of Picking Up Passengers From International Terminal T2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mumbai, March 12: As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased in Maharashtra, there has been panic everywhere. According to a Times of India report, cab driver-partners, Kaali Peeli taxi and auto drivers are reluctant to pick passengers from the international airport. Airport authorities are trying their best to spread the message that there is no need to panic and awareness messages have been put up for drivers and passengers everywhere.

The passengers at T2 on Wednesday complained of fewer cabs as some drivers are reluctant to go to the Airport. Aggregator cabs informed that all attempts to dispel fear are being done at their walk-in centres, which has an adequate supply for hand sanitisers and health mask. Uber has announced that if their drivers are diagnosed with coronavirus, they will be compensated for upto 14 days. Coronavirus in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Surge to 73, Kerala Worst Affected.

The official count of COVID-19 positive cases in India surged to 73, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed in a statement on Thursday. This marks an increase of 13 infected patients as compared to Wednesday when the Government of India confirmed 60 positive coronavirus cases. According to the statistics, Kerala is the worst affected with 17 cases and next in the line is Maharashtra with 11 cases. The number of confirmed cases also includes foreign nationals.