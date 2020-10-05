Thrissur, October 5: A Communist Party of India (Marxist) Puthussery branch secretary was stabbed to death in Thrissur district of Kerala on Sunday. According to reports, the 26-year-old PU Sanoop was attacked by a group of people. Three other party workers also sustained injuries in the attack. It was reported to be a clash between two groups. CPI(M) Kerala Worker Stabbed to Death Allegedly by RSS-BJP Workers.

The CPM alleged that people of right-wing parties were involved in the attack on its workers. However, police ruled any possibility of political rivalry in the incident. Police said, "A scuffle broke out between 2 groups over an illegal bike race, leading to a clash, one person killed."

Kerala: A CPI(M) secretary of party's Puthussery branch was stabbed to death in Thrissur dist y'day after he was allegedly attacked by a group of people, 3 injured. Police say, "A scuffle broke out between 2 groups over an illegal bike race, leading to a clash, one person killed" — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

As per reports, six people involved in the incident are on the run. A manhunt operation has been launched by the police to nab the accused. An investigation is currently underway in the case. Key Accused in Killing of SFI Leader in Kerala Surrenders.

Last month, a worker of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India, was also stabbed to death in Kannavam area of Kerala's Kannur district. According to police, Syed Mohammad Salahuddin was stabbed to death when he was travelling with his family.

