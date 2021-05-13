Kochi, May 13: As Cyclone Tauktae brews in the Arabian Sea, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong and gusty winds lashed parts of Kerala on Thursday prompting authorities to sound alerts in several districts across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that low pressure is likely to form in the southeastern part of the Arabian sea on May 14. In the wake of the brewing cyclonic storm, heavy rains and strong winds have been predicted in Kerala and Lakshadweep for the next five days. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the people living in landslide-prone areas and coastal areas to take all precautions. Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map: Track Real-time Path of Low-Pressure Area Forming in the Arabian Sea.

According to a tweet by ANI, Kottayam received heavy rainfall and the government has issued yellow and orange alerts in a few districts. The IMD has predicted that the Arabian Sea will be very rough over the next few days. Owing to the rough weather condition, the Kerala government has requested everyone to follow safety guidelines issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

Here's the tweet:

Kottayam receives heavy rainfall; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala till 15th May, 'Yellow alert' issued for a few districts pic.twitter.com/jCcTbWrEaI — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

The IMD has advised fishermen out in the deep sea to return to the coast and also advised them not to venture into the sea. In view of the IMD predictions, a yellow (watch over) alert has been issued across the state. Also, an orange code warning has been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki for May 14 as there is a possibility of very heavy rains for 24 hours. According to the IMD, a downpour in the range of 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered ''heavy rainfall'' (yellow alert).

