New Delhi, May 23: Odisha and West Bengal brace for Cyclone Yaas which is set to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by May 24. The tropical cyclone is set to further intensify into a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' during subsequent 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather, the IMD said that a 'Well Marked Low-Pressure Area' over East-central Bay of Bengal persists and is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 12 hours. Cyclone Yaas Live Tracker Map: Check Realtime Status Here When It Becomes Active.

"It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around May 26 morning. It is very likely to cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around the evening of May 26, 2021", the IMD said. Cyclone Yaas Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Cyclonic Storm To Hit Odisha-West Bengal Coast on May 26; Check Realtime Status Here.

On Saturday, a low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea. While a low-pressure area is the first stage of the formation of a cyclone, it is not necessary that all low-pressure areas will intensify into cyclonic storms. This low-pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression and then intensify further.

Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coastline on May 26 morning. Fishermen have been alerted to immediately return to land. All agencies have been asked to be ready and relief materials have been dispatched in Odisha and West Bengal. In the wake of the weather conditions, heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on May 25, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim on May 26, heavy rainfall over Odisha on May 26, and West Bengal on May 25-26, 2021.

