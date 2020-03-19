Defence Ministry Signs Rs 880 Crore Contract with Israeli Firm IWI to Acquire 16,479 Light Machine Guns

Machine Gun. Image Used For Representative Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 19: The Defence Ministry on Thursday said it has signed a capital acquisition contract with Israel Weapons Industries (IWI) for procurement of 16,479 light machine guns (LMGs) at a cost of Rs 880 crore. The contract was signed with the approval of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it said. IWI, which is based out of Ramat HaSharon city in Israel, would be providing Negev 7.62*51 mm LMGs to the Indian armed forces under the contract.

"The contracted Negev 7.62X51 mm LMG is a combat proven weapon and currently used by several countries around the globe. This LMG will greatly enhance the lethality and range of a soldier vis-a-vis the presently used weapon," the ministry's press release stated.

The provisioning of this "operationally urgent and very critically needed weapon" will boost the confidence of the frontline troops and provide much needed combat power to the armed forces, the ministry noted.

