Dehradun, November 5: In a news that is likely to leave countless alcohol customers mighty high, a consumer court has ordered two liquor vends to compensate their respective customers Rs 5 lakh each for overcharging them for their day’s quota of liquor.

TOI reported that two tipplers from Haridwar, Vijay Kumar and Monu Kumar will get Rs 5 lakh every from the 2 liquor store homeowners who charged the duo Rs 10 and Rs 20 further for a quarter of whiskey and 4 cans of beer respectively. Monu and Vijay, who had made the payment online and were armed with proof that they shelled out more than the MRP, knocked on the doors of consumer redressal forum of Haridwar, which in addition to the Rs 10 lakh given to them for mental harassment additionally directed the liquor traders to pay the aggrieved drinkers Rs 10,000 for litigation prices. Delhi High Court Observes State Must Ensure Compensation to Child Sexual Abuse Victims

Vijay had acknowledged in his petition that he purchased a quarter of ‘Imperial Blue’ earlier this yr on 2nd January from an “English liquor shop” belonging to one Sagar Badgoti in Ramnagar. The cost of the liquor bottle was Rs 170 however he ended up paying Rs 180. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says Farmers Affected by Excessive Rains Will Be Given Compensation

Monu had same issue when he bought 4 ‘Bee Young’ beer cans on April 4 from the wine store of one Chedi Lal and was made to pay Rs 20 extra.

The shops were given 4 chances to return the money, however they failed. The consumer court discovered “deficiency in service” and stated penalty was honest. It further said that each of the petitioners could be entitled to 6% interest on the stated amount from the date of filing their case if they aren’t compensated inside 30 days of the order.

