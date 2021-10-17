Delhi, October 17: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly murdered over a dispute relating to parking of a motor cycle in Dabri area of Delhi on Friday, Reports inform that the deceased, identified as Afroz Alam, asked two men, who were sitting on a motorcycle in front of his factory gate, to move aside. However, the duo refused to do so, following which an argument erupted between them and soon turned into a fist fight, during which the accused took out a pistol and shot at Alam. The accused then reportedly fled the spot. Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death in Dwarka, Tries To Frame It As Suicide; Arrested.

According to report, the deceased had come to receive some material at the factory when he saw the accused sitting on a motorcycle in front of the factory gate. On their refusal to move, an argument erupted between them during which the accused took out a pistol and shot at Alam following which they fled the spot. Alam was immediately rushed to the hospital by locals and factory workers. However, he was declared brought dead at the hospital, as per a report by the Times of India. Delhi: Man Beaten to Death in Burari During Druken Brawl; Accused Arrested.

Shankar Choudhary, DCP Dwarka, said, "Multiple teams have been formed and raids are underway to arrest the two suspects who are absconding. Initial inquiry has revealed that the reason behind the murder was parking of motorcycle in front of the gate of a factory run by the deceased man’s father. Further investigation is under progress," as reported by the TOI. A case of murder has been registered and an investigation is underway.

