Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Band, Baaja, Baraat Outside Laxmi Nagar Polling Booth as Groom Dances After Voting, Watch Video

New Delhi, February 8: Elections are one of the cornerstones of democracy and people make it a point to exercise their right that comes once in five years for the citizens in India. In a similar instance, a bridegroom was seen along with the baraatis (guests and relatives), voting at the Laxmi Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi. A video shows the groom and those accompanying him in traditional marriage attire and moving to the sound of band & baaja (musical instruments). The capital is voting today, on January 8, for a new assembly. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Voting Live News Update.

A video shared by Hindi daily Navbharat Times shows the bridegroom and the his relatives dancing on wedding music. While the groom is all decked up for the marriage, he is seen holding his voter identity card in the hand and grooving to the Band Baaja Baaraat outside the polling station. The whole episode was kind of a spectacle for onlookers and fellow voters. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote with Family Members in Civil Lines.

Watch the Video Showing the Groom and Baraatis Dancing

The Laxmi Nagar Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi is bound to witness a major poll battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Laxmi Nagar assembly constituency, a total of 16 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided by 2,03,695 registered voters.

The AAP has given its ticket to sitting MLA Nitin Tragi. The BJP has declared Abhay Kumar as its candidate, while Congress nominated Hari Dutt Sharma. Kundan Nagar, Krishna Kunj, Guru Ramdas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Gururam Das Nagar, Ramesh Park, Garhwali Mohalla, Lalita Park, Shakarpur, Pandav Nagar, Mandwali, Samaspur are some localities which fall under this constituency.