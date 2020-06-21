New Delhi, June 21: A 94-year-old former Foreign Ministry official was injured and his wife stabbed to death during a robbery at their home in Safdarjung Enclave of the South West district of the national capital, the police said here on Sunday.

The couple - B.R. Chawla and Kanta Chawla - lived by themselves after the death of their two children a few years ago.

According to the police, the crime took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday when the newly appointed security guard of the building with accomplices barged into their house and overpowered them.

When Kanta tried to resist, one of the accused stabbed her with a sharp object. "She became unconscious and fell on the sofa," a senior police officer said. The robbers escaped with all the cash and jewellery kept in the cupboard of bedroom, he added.

After their escape, Chawla alerted the neighbours. Chawla's wife was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to the injuries. A case has been registered and the CCTV footage of the building is being scanned.

