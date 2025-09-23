New Delhi, September 23: Nearly 200 people from different parts of Delhi fell sick due to suspected food poisoning, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday, September 23. The affected persons consumed food made from buckwheat flour, also known as Kuttu Atta in India. According to Dr Vishesh Yadav, CMO of BJRM Hospital, around 150-200 persons from areas including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh and Swaroop Nagar had visited the Emergency Ward with complaints of vomiting.

Authorities are sensitising local shopkeepers, vendors, and residents through beat staff and public address systems. The Food Department has been informed for further action. Patients’ conditions are stable, and investigations are ongoing.

Delhi | On September 23, at 6.10 am, information was received at PS Jahangirpuri regarding a large number of people reporting uneasiness after consuming Kuttu Atta. Upon enquiry at BJRM Hospital, Dr Vishesh Yadav, CMO, informed that around 150–200 persons from areas including… — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Kuttu Atta and Navratri

Buckwheat flour, known as Kuttu Ka Atta, holds special cultural and spiritual significance during Navratri fasting. It is considered a satvik (pure) food that aids in maintaining physical and spiritual well-being. Gluten-free and easy to digest, buckwheat flour is used to prepare various fasting dishes like rotis, puris, and pakoras, providing essential nutrients and energy while aligning with fasting dietary restrictions.

Devotees believe it helps purify the body and mind, making it easier to connect with the divine during the nine-day festival. Its cooling effect and rich nutrition make it a preferred choice for Navratri.

What Is Navratri?

Navratri is a major Hindu festival celebrated over nine nights, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, collectively called Navadurga. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil, commemorating Goddess Durga’s battle against the demon Mahishasur.

