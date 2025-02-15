New Delhi, February 15: An 18-year-old member of the Sunil Gupta gang was nabbed by police while he was on his way to commit a robbery in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, an official said. A country-made pistol and a live cartridge was recovered from the possession of Altamash alias Amit, the official said.

"A trap was laid in Swaroop Nagar following tip-off about the accused. Altamash was intercepted in the intervening night of February 12-13 and apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said. Delhi Police Bust Digital Arrest Syndicate, 5 Held.

During an interrogation, Altamash revealed that he received the firearm from Sunny, a resident of Burari, and was tasked with recruiting youngsters into the gang. He told police that on Sunny's directions he was carrying out small robberies and thefts.