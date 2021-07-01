New Delhi, July 1: A 19-year-old youth allegedly killed his elder brother in Delhi's Karawal Nagar on June 27. The family members of the deceased tried to cover up the alleged murder by passing it off as an accidental death and attempted to cremate the body without informing the police. The deceased have been identified as Prem Shankar. His younger brother Prashant Chand killed him as he reportedly slapped him for talking to his sister-in-law.

According to a report published in the Indian Express, the family members cooked up a false story that Prem died due to a head injury after falling from a bed. However, the priest who went to perform Prem's last right suspected a gunshot on the deceased's body. He then informed the police. The police reached the spot and arrested the accused. An FIR has been registered in the case. Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death by Son Over Argument for Money in Aurangabad.

"The body of one Prem Shankar was wrapped in a white shroud. After inspection, we found an injury mark on the left side of neck, and a deep injury mark on the right side of neck," reported the media house quoting DCP (north-east district) Sanjay Sain as saying. The forensic team of the Delhi police was called in to the crime scene to collect fingerprints. As per the deceased's father, both his sons were sleeping on the first floor of the house, and his wife found Prem in the pool of blood when she had gone to give tea in the morning. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Kills Father, Grandfather Before Jumping to Death.

During the interrogation, Prashant told the police that Prem got married last year and after which he started talking to deceased's sister-in-law. However, Prem did not like this and even stopped him many times in the past. At the time of the incident, Shankar's wife had gone to her parent's house, and the brothers are sleeping in the same room.

According to the report, Prem got angry after he caught Prashant talking to his sister-in-law. In anger, he scolded him and even slapped him. In retaliation, Prashant shot Prem with a country-made pistol. Police have launched an investigation into the case to find out from where Prashant procured the pistol.

