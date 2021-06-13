New Delhi, June 13: In a shocking incident, a woman who reportedly runs an NGO has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl in Delhi. As per reports, the victim went to the accused's home for leaning some skills for palour business, where the woman sexually abused her, made obscene video of the victim and threatened to upload it on the social media if the minor girl leaves her home. When the victim's mother came to fetch her, she refused to go. Delhi Man Thrashes Brother to Death With Dumbbells Over Family Issues, Arrested.

The minor girl was finally able to establish her contact with her mother when she fell ill and was taken to the doctor, as reported by News18. The victim narrated her ordeal to her mother, and the police was told about the same. Following which the police arrested the accused. In the matter a case has been lodged under section 4 and 6 of POCSO Act, and 377 of the IPC, as per reports. Delhi Shocker: Ragpicker Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Jahangirpuri Area; Two Arrested.

In a similar incident, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage boy, earlier this month. As per report, the 35-year-old has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (PCSCO Act) for sexually assaulting the 16-year-old victim, who lives in the same village, twice.

