New Delhi, June 12: In a shocking incident, a man in Delhi thrashed his brother to death with dumbbells after the duo had a fight over family disputes. As per reports, the incident took place in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Friday. According to a report by TOI, the accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar Sahu, who hails from Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh while his deceased brother was Vijay Kumar Sahu.

As soon as the incident was reported, police arrested the 32-year-old accused for allegedly bludgeoning his brother to death. The two men allegedly had fights over family disputes, following which the Sahu murdered his younger brother in a fit of rage. As per police, the incident came to light after they received a call around from a person named Puneet Bhatia, who said that a man had killed his brother. Delhi Shocker: Man Shoots Son Dead After Argument Over His Liquour Consumption, 33 Years After He Killed His Own Mother.

The TOI report said that a police team reached the spot in the Nehru Enclave area and found one person lying dead in a pool of blood. Moreover, the murderer was found sitting next to Vijay’s body. Police informed that they found a few dumbbells lying on the floor which they believe that the accused used to hit the deceased repeatedly on his head and chest.

An investigation was launched into the murder case. Police probe revealed that the brothers were working for Bhatia as helpers in his stationery shop at Krishna Market, Kalkaji for the last 10 years. The owner of the shop said that both the brothers had different mindsets and temperamental issues and often engaged in brawls over family issues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2021 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).