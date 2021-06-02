Delhi, June 2: In a shocking incident, a ragpicker was allegedly beaten to death by a group of five people on suspect of Theft in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. The accused were reportedly working with a company associated with Metro construction. The deceased has been identified as Oshit Das. He was living in Jahangirpuri G block. Delhi Shocker: Man Shoots Son Dead After Argument Over His Liquour Consumption, 33 Years After He Killed His Own Mother.

The incident came to light after the father of the deceased lodged a complaint about his son being kidnapped. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the police arrested two accused, while a manhunt operation has been launched to nab the remaining accused. The men arrested by police have been identified as Krishan Kumar, a security guard, and Dharmendra, a private driver. They have been booked under charges of murder. Delhi Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Allegedly Stabs Couple to Death, Consumes Poison Later.

The accused was last seen near Majlis Park Metro station. DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani told the media house that Das was taken by four persons on two bikes around 6.15 am to the casting depot of Sam India Construction Pvt Ltd, behind Majlis Park Metro station. Dharmendra was present at the casting depot. An FIR was registered in the case. The police have launched an investigation.

Das was tortured by the accused. According to the report, the victim was tied up and thrashed with sticks. The accused reportedly also gave electric shocks to different body parts of Das. They forced him to confess that he had committed theft from their depot. The victim’s body was later dumped in Alipur. The police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

