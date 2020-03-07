Delhi Violence: 690 FIRs Filed, 2,193 People Arrested or Detained in Connection With North East Delhi Riots

Delhi Police (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, March 7: The Delhi police has registered a total of 690 FIRs apart from detaining 2,193 people in connection with the violence in North East Delhi last month. Out of these, 48 cases are registered under the Arms Act. Till now, 53 people have died in the riots and more than 200 are still being treated at local hospitals. Delhi Violence Aftermath: '800 Beds, All Facilities Provided to Violence Victims,' Says Delhi Government.

The violence which hit Delhi for over three days took off on February 24 as a clash between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and then took on a communal hue. Delhi Violence: Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Houses Totally Burnt, Rs 5 Lakh For Charred Schools With 1000 Students Enrolled, Announces AAP Govt.

Earlier today, a Special Investigation Team was constituted to investigate the violence arrested three suspects for their roles in the riots after the arrested of suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain. A resident of North East Delhi's Chand Bagh area, Hussain claimed that the rioters used the building owned by him after he handed over the control of building to cops and left the area with his family members.

Hussain, however, has been named as an accused in murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma who was killed in the violence and his body was found with as many as 30 stab wounds. Hussain was arrested by cops after he filed a surrender plea that was dismissed by the judge.