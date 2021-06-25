New Delhi, June 25: The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'moderate' category on Friday and is expected to improve on June 26 and 27, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast. The weather agency said that the air quality over Delhi-NCT is expected to remain in the Moderate category on June 25, where PM10 will be the predominant pollutant owing to strong surface winds favourable for raising dust concentration locally and transport of dust from arid regions.

The air quality is likely to improve marginally on June 26 but will hover between the 'Moderate' to 'Satisfactory' category. As per the weather forecast for the next 5 days, the IMD said that the surface wind is likely to be coming from the Northwest directions of Delhi with wind speed 04-16 kmph and partly cloudy sky with very light rain/thundershowers at a few places expected towards evening/night on June 25. Weather Forecast: Progress of Monsoon in Delhi, Punjab and Parts of North India Likely To Be Slow, No Heatwave Conditions During Next 5 Days.

On Saturday, Delhi is set to witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rainfall and thundershowers under the influence of the surface wind coming from the Northwest directions of Delhi. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in Delhi and surrounding regions even on June 27.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2021 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).