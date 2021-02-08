New Delhi, February 8: Dense fog continued to engulf parts of Delhi on Monday with temperature settling at 9.6 degree Celsius during the morning hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A video released by news agency ANI showed that the vehicles were moving through dense fog in the national capital while people continued to experience the winter chills. On Saturday, Delhi's minimum temperature increased slightly to 7.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD had said that the temperature was likely to remain within comfortable levels for the next three to four days. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

On Friday, Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 6.8 degrees Celsius on due to cold, dry winds blowing in from snow-laden western Himalayas, the India Meteorological Department said. The city had recorded 2.1 mm rainfall on Thursday under the influence of Western Disturbance which also led to widespread snowfall in the hilly region. "Cold, dry winds from the mountains have started blowing towards the plains, resulting in a dip in the minimum temperature," an IMD official said.

Watch Video: Dense Fog Reduces Visibility in Delhi

#WATCH: A dense layer of fog continues to engulf Delhi in the morning. Visuals from Burari this morning. pic.twitter.com/Q0wib0BUkl — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

On Friday, the minimum and maximum temperatures had settled at 6.8 degrees Celsius and 23.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city recorded a minimum of 12.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 10.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The coldwave conditions have abated from parts of North India. In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less.

