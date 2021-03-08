New Delhi, March 8: The advance estimates show Delhi's gross state domestic product (GSDP) at current prices during 2020-21 at Rs 798,310 crore, marking a contraction of 3.92 per cent over the previous year, the Economic Survey showed on Monday.

The GSDP at current prices increased by about 45 per cent in the last six years -- from Rs 550,804 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 798,310 crore in the current financial year, according to the survey presented by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. What is Economic Survey? Here's All You Need to Know as FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Economic Survey 2020-21 in Budget Session of Parliament Today.

Delhi Economic Survey 2021 Key Highlights

Presented Delhi Economic Survey 2020-21 in Delhi Assembly today. Key highlights - pic.twitter.com/DrID2Nl4lo — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 8, 2021

The per capita income at current prices is estimated at Rs 354,004 against per capita income of Rs 127,768 at the national level, which makes Delhi's per capita almost three times the national average.

The state has maintained its consistent revenue surplus which was Rs 7,499 crore during 2019-20 as compared to Rs 6,261 crore during 2018-19, the survey showed.

There is a fiscal deficit of Rs 3,227.79 crore during 2019-20 as compared to Rs 1,489.38 crore in 2018-19 which is 0.39 per cent of GSDP as compared to 0.2 per cent during 2018-19.

According to the survey, the state provided a budget allocation of 74.77 per cent for social service sectors under schemes or projects. The education sector remained to be on the top with a maximum share allocation of 23.83 per cent. The state government has a total of 1,230 government and government-aided schools.

The gender gap in literacy in Delhi has declined moderately over the years from 12.62 per cent in 2001 to 10.1 per cent in 2011. The happiness curriculum has been implemented in all government schools and approximately 7.95 lakh students have been benefitted during 2019-20.

The education sector was followed by transport with a budget allocation of 14.67 per cent, medical and public health sector with 13.39 per cent share, social security and welfare with 13.11 per cent budget allocation, housing and urban development with 12.62 per cent and water supply and sanitation with 12.62 per cent share allocation.

Under the scheme Business Reform Action Plan, Delhi has ranked 12th in 2019 among all states and union territories. According to the survey, peak demand for electricity increased from 5,846 MW in 2015-16 to 7,409 MW in 2019-20.

The per capita expenditure on health in Delhi increased from Rs 1,996 in 2014-15 to Rs 3,029 in 2019-20.

The state government is implementing a four-tier health care infrastructure model having Mohalla clinics and polyclinics at tier-one and tier-two for providing primary and secondary health care services.