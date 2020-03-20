Derek O'Brien, TMC MP, Goes into Self-Quarantine After Sitting Beside COVID-19 Suspect Dushyant Singh: Sources

Derek O'Brien. (Photo Credits: Facebook/ Derek O'Brien)

New Delhi, March 20: TMC MP Derek O'Brien self-quarantined himself after BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who sat beside him in Parliament, revealed that he he attended a party by singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Singh and his mother, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, have gone into self-quarantine after attending Kapoor's party in Lucknow, Raje tweeted on Friday. Catch Coronavirus Live News Updates.

Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the country and says she's under complete quarantine and medical care. Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur Under Partial Shutdown Due to Coronavirus Scare: What Remains Open and Closed Till March 31.

Watch Video:

5.30 pm. Friday, March 20. Home. New Delhi. My statement on video. Am on self-isolation and following all protocol, as I was sitting right next to MP Dushyant for two hours at a #Parliament meeting on March 18. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vX01w9o1D8 — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) March 20, 2020

There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

"This Govt is putting us all at risk. The PM says self isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self isolation. The session should be deferred," the TMC MP had said earlier when the news of Singh broke. PTI