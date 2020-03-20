Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur Under Partial Shutdown Due to Coronavirus Scare: What Remains Open and Closed Till March 31

People wearing masks in Maharashtra due to coronavirus fears (Photo Credits: IANS) Representational Image

Mumbai, March 20: The partial lockdown imposed in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, by the Maharashtra government, will lead to the closure of most workplaces in the three top cities. The measure was taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The restrictions would remain in effect till March 31. Here is what will remain open and closed due to the state government's order.

"From this midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March 2020. This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur," Thackeray said in the press conference addressed by him on Friday. Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: All School Students of Classes 1 to 8 to Get Promoted Without Exams

"The shops of essential commodities are excluded from this closure. These include foodgrains, milk, medicines etc. If there is any confusion in these cities, the District Collectors will inform," he added. Catch all live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Thackeray, however, appealed the employers to provide salaries to their employees even on no-work days. "Hon’ble CM has appealed to the establishments, shop owners that though you are closing your shops but do not stop paying the minimum wages to your hard working staff," said the statement issued by the Maharashtra CMO.

Banks will continue their regular operations, as shutting down the lenders would lead to financial logjams. With the banks working, the salaries of those in organised sector are expected to disbursed on time.

Government offices would partially remain open in the period till March 31. While most of the employees are asked to take leave or work from home, 25 percent of the workforce will be attending the government offices.

Stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories ,stock brokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions have been exempted from the partial shutdown order.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surged to 52 on Friday. The state has so far recorded one death due to COVID-19, with a 64-year-old man succumbing to death at the Kasturba Hospital. Nationwide, the toll of coronavirus cases rose to 206.