DGCA Suspends Licence of 2 SpiceJet Pilots for 135 Days for Damaging Runway Edge Lights During Landing at Mangalore Airport

SpiceJet. (Photo Credits: The Voice of Sikkim/Facebook)

Bengaluru, February 13: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the license held by two SpiceJet pilots for 135 days for damaging the runway edge lights of Mangaluru airport. According to a tweet by ANI, SpiceJet Pilot in Command and First Officer of Dubai-Mangalore flight have been kept off duty for a period four-and-half months, for runway edge light damage during landing at Mangalore airport on October 31, 2019. The aircraft was coming from Dubai when the incident occurred.

Reports inform that the period of suspension would be counted from the date of the incident. According to the document of the DGCA, the investigation revealed that the aircraft touched down left of the centre-line and deviated further to the left. It further stated that the delayed corrective input by the crew led to the damage to three runway edge lights. SpiceJet Plane Overshooting at Mumbai Airport: DGCA Suspends Pilot-in-Command for a Year.

According to reports, show cause notices were issued by the DGCA to the pilot-in-command and first officer of the flight demanding explanation on the "lapses". However, the reply sent by both the pilots were deemed to be "not satisfactory". It was after this that the DGCA suspended the license held by them for a period of four-and-half months, the document stated.