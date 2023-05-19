Patna, May 19: Self-styled god man Dhirendra Shastri, aka 'Bageshwar Baba', and MP Manoj Tiwari were fined by the traffic police in Patna for not wearing seat belts.

They were fined Rs 1,000. On May 13, Shastri had arrived in Patna and Tiwari drove his SUV from the city airport to Panash hotel. During the journey, none of the two were wearing their seat belts. Dhirendra Shastri Aka Baba Bageshwar Dham, Manoj Tiwari Likely To Be Fined for Traffic Violation in Patna.

The police had scanned CCTV footages that showed the two men in the vehicle. The SUV had a registration number of Madhya Pradesh. Patna traffic police SP Puran Kumar Jha had constituted a team to investigate the incident. Dhirendra Shastri in Bihar: BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav Blames Nitish Kumar Government for Chaos at Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar’s Event in Patna.

In case the fine is not paid within 90 days from the date of issuance, the traffic police will recommend the transport department to put the vehicle in black list.

