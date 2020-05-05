Diesel And Petrol Prices Hiked by Rs 2 Per Litre in Punjab From Tuesday Midnight

Petrol pump (Photo Credits: IANS)

Amritsar, May 5: Petrol and diesel will become more expensive in Punjab from Tuesday midnight after the state government hiked the fuel prices. The increase in fuel prices was to the tune of Rs 2 for both diesel and petrol. The increase in auto fuel prices comes as the country entered the third phase of a nationwide lockdown, with few relaxations, to curb the spread of the virus. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

This development comes a day after Delhi government hiked value-added tax (VAT) on auto fuels. The diesel and petrol prices in the national capital were hiked by Rs 7.10 per litre and Rs 1.67 per litre, respectively. Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked in Delhi as Kejriwal Government Increases VAT; Petrol Rate Increased by Rs 1.67 Per Litre, Diesel Rate by Rs 7.10 Per Litre.

Punjab Government hikes Petrol & Diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre each, with effect from midnight. — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

