Pune, March 19: Fraudsters posing as a "Delhi CID officer" swindled INR 70 lakh from a 50-year-old anesthesiologist in Pune through an elaborate cyber scam. The criminals falsely accused her of links to an international organ trafficking racket and subjected her to a "digital arrest," claiming she was under CBI surveillance. Under pressure, she was coerced into transferring her savings to a fraudulent account, believing it was part of an official investigation.

The scam began in late February when the victim received a call from a fraudster posing as a bank executive, claiming her card was linked to illegal activities. She was then connected to a fake “Delhi CID officer” who, in a video call from a police station-like setting, alleged that INR 3 crore had been funnelled through her accounts. The fraudsters threatened her with immediate arrest unless she complied with their instructions. Digital Arrest Scam Caught on Camera Live: Fraudster in Police Uniform Asks Man To Transfer Money From His Bank Account, Threatening Arrest; Here’s What Happens Next.

Fearing legal action, she followed their demands and shared her financial details. According to The Indian Express report, the victim was later contacted by another scammer posing as a government prosecutor, who instructed her to transfer her savings and investments to a supposed government account. She was assured that the funds would be returned once her “investigation” was cleared. Over multiple transactions in early March, she transferred INR 70 lakh to the fraudulent account. Online Scam in Pune: Engineering Student Duped of INR 10 Lakh by Fraudsters After Promising Her a Chance To Represent India in Inter-Continental Beauty Pageant.

When the scammers demanded more money and convinced her to mortgage her house, she contacted a relative, who alerted her to the fraud. Realising the deception, the doctor approached the cybercrime police station, where an FIR was registered. Investigators revealed that such scams are operated by multinational cybercrime syndicates that launder stolen money through mule accounts and cryptocurrency.

