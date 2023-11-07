New Delhi, November 7: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a Diwali bonus for non-gazetted employees of the municipal corporation hailing from three distinct categories, describing it as a substantial festive gift. During a virtual press conference, Kejriwal stated that since the inception of the AAP government in the municipal corporation, significant improvements have been made, and efforts to rectify various issues are underway. Diwali 2023 Bonus for Delhi Government Employees: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 7,000 Bonus for Staffers in Select Categories (Watch Video)

"Employees are now receiving their salaries on time. In the spirit of the festive season, the AAP government has resolved to grant a bonus of Rs 7,000 to all non-gazetted employees in Group D, C, and Group B, while a bonus of Rs 1,200 will be extended to daily-wagers," said Kejriwal. On Monday, Kejriwal had announced to provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi government. Diwali Bonus 2023: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 7,000 Bonus for Group B Non-Gazetted, Group C Employees of Delhi Government (Watch Video)

Diwali Bonus for MCD Employees

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "Non-gazetted employees of Group B, C and D of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be given a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000. Rs 1,200 will be given to contractual workers who have been working for the last 3 years..." pic.twitter.com/lRP36d8aJq — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

In a special address on social media, Kejriwal had said, "We have decided to give bonus to the Delhi government officials. We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi government." He said that currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi government. "A total of Rs 56 crore will be spent to provide this bonus," the Chief Minister added.

