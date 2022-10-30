New Delhi, October 30: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Director Sanjay Sharma on Sunday took a bath in water from the Yamuna, with a chemical defoaming agent added, in response to a Delhi BJP MP's allegation that the river water is toxic and challenging him to use it to bath in.

The DJB Director collected water from the Yamuna in a container and then took a bath on the bank to show the water is not hazardous. The war of words between the two erupted when the defoamer chemical was sprayed in the river to destroy the foam ahead of the Chhath Puja. Video: BJP MP Parvesh Verma Gets Into Heated Argument With Delhi Jal Board Official, Calls Him ‘Besharam, Ghatiya Aadmi’.

Watch Video:

यह दिल्ली के सांसद है लेकिन इनकी जुबान तो देखो कितनी ओछी और तुच्छ है और वो भी भारतीय सरकार के एक अधिकारी के प्रति। delhi jal board k director DTQC Sanjay Sharma ji ne yamuna k Pani me naha kar ye saaf kar diya ki yamuna ka pani puri tarah se saaf h @msisodia @ANI @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/ynv6hymHc2 — water treatment plant DJB (@delhijalboard0) October 30, 2022

"This is not any message to (MPWatch Video:) Pravesh Verma ji. He is our honorable MP. This message is for the people of Delhi," the DJB Director Sharma said after taking the bath. Delhi: Action Demanded Against BJP MP Parvesh Varma for Hate Speech Against Muslim Community.

As the toxic foam had risen on the Yamuna's surface, the DJB officials sprayed the river water surface with chemicals to remove it. However, it was objected by by BJP leaders saying it would affect the devotees, and leading to a controversy between DJB official and the BJP leaders.

The DJB Director also filed a complaint against Verma and Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for "obstructing discharge of official duty and criminal intimidation" on Saturday.

