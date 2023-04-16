Aligarh, April 16: A man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the premises of Aligarh Muslim University here on Sunday morning, police said.

Safdar Ali, a resident of a locality adjoining the campus, was out on a morning walk in a garden at Sir Syed Museum when the dogs attacked him, they said. SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that a police team rushed to the spot but by then the victim had died. Dog Attack in Aligarh: Man Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs at AMU Campus; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Stray Dogs Killed Man in Aligarh Muslim University Campus:

Disturbing visuals- यूपी के अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी कैंपस में कुत्तों ने एक शख्स को नोंच-नोंचकर मार डाला. AMU के पार्क में घूम रहे थे सफदर अली. pic.twitter.com/j0R03NcCXN — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) April 16, 2023

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will follow, he said. The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera, a video clip of which surfaced on social media. There was no immediate response from the university regarding the incident.