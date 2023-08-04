Patna, August 4: In yet another incident of dowry deaths, a seven-month pregnant woman was beaten to death by her in-laws after failing to give a refrigerator in dowry in Bihar's Purnia. The reports coming to the fore of the killing have shocked and startled the state. After learning of the incident, the Bihar police reached the spot and, after scanning the crime scene, launched a probe into the matter.

As per the report published by India Today, the deceased woman was identified as Angoori Begum (30). Angoori married Mominat Alam in 2012 and was blessed with four children. At the time of the murder, Angoori was seven-month pregnant for the fifth time. Her dead body was found at her in-laws' house in Bela Prasadi Bhawanipur. Her relatives and the police arrived at the spot after being informed. The cops took the dead body into custody and sent it to Purnia Sadar Hospital and Medical College for post-mortem. Dowry Death in Bihar: Failed To Fulfil Demand for Bullet Bike, Woman Poisoned to Death by In-Laws in Buxor.

During the autopsy, it was found that the deceased woman was seven-month pregnant. After completion of the procedures, the body was handed over to the family members. The police, while briefing about the case, said the woman was beaten to death by the in-laws, who are absconding. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. Dowry Death in Jharkhand: 23-Year-Old Woman Strangulated to Death Over Dowry in Palamu District; Case Registered Against Seven People, Including Her Husband.

In another incident, a woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws for failing to give a bullet motorcycle as dowry in Bihar's Buxor. As per the reports, the couple got married last year, and the in-laws have been harassing her ever since. The brother of the deceased said that his sister was subjected to continuous torture for the two-wheeler since her wedding.On the basis of the complaint by the family members of the deceased, the police filed a complaint against two people and launched a detailed probe.

