Rohtak, December 21: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Rohtak and surrounding areas in Haryana early this morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremors, which occurred at approximately 4:32 AM IST, were felt by some residents, though there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located approximately 27.52°N latitude and 76.62°E longitude, roughly 10 kilometers northwest of Rohtak. While the intensity was low, some local residents reported feeling brief shaking, particularly those awake during the early morning hours. No widespread panic or significant disruption was observed. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Strikes Faridabad, No Casualties Reported.

Haryana, particularly districts like Rohtak, falls within seismic zones II and III, categorised for low to moderate earthquake risk. This means the region is susceptible to tremors, though major destructive quakes are rare. Geologists attribute such low-magnitude events to the ongoing tectonic adjustments within the Indian plate. Rohtak itself has experienced similar minor seismic events in recent years, highlighting its geological characteristics. Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Jhajjar, Strong Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR Region.

Local administration and emergency services have confirmed that no distress calls or reports of structural damage have been received following the early morning quake. Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation for any developments. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) routinely advises residents in seismic zones to be aware of safety protocols, including seeking safe cover during tremors and having an emergency kit prepared, even for minor events.

