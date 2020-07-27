Chamba, July 27: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit at 1:41 pm today. The tremors were also felt in the neighbouring cities. Meanwhile, no damage to life or property has been reported. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake Measuring 2.3 on Richter Scale Hits Una.

Earlier this month, a quake of magnitude 2.3 on Richter Scale hit Una. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba and Kinnaur, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone. There are prone to low-intensity earthquakes. Earthquake in Mizoram: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Reported Near Champhai Town, No Casualty Reported.

ANI Tweet:

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Chamba in Himachal Pradesh at 1:41 pm today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Seismologists are increasingly concerned about at least one big Himalayan quake that is "overdue in the region" and have alerted mountain towns like Shimla and plains like Delhi that are woefully unready for the mega-earthquake, according to a leading daily report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).