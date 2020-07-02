Srinagar, July 2: An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon. The earthquake hit 86 kilometre east of Katra, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). There was no immediate report of loss of life or property in the earthquake. This is the third earthquake that has occurred near Katra in this week.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 02-07-2020, 14:02:12 IST, Lat: 32.95 & Long: 75.86, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 86km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted. On June 30, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck 84 kilometres east of Katra. The tremors were felt at around 8:56 am. On the same day, another earthquake hit 103 km east of Katra. The magnitude of the quake measured as 4.6 on the Richter Scale.

Earthquake Near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir:

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 Km at 11:32 pm. Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Kargil in Ladakh at 1:11 pm. No loss of life or property due to the quake has been reported as of now.

