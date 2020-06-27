Srinagar, June 27: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale hit the Jammu and Kashmir region on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The moderate quake hit 332 km Northeast of Hanle region. Giving details about the quake, the NCS informed that the quake occurred at 12:32:24 (IST) on Saturday, June 27. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

On Friday, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Ladakh. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres. The Meteorological Department said its epicentre was in Ladakh and tremors were also felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley and Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu region.



Another mild earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale hit close to Rohtak district in Haryana on Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was 17km east-southeast of Rohtak. Reports informed that the tremors were felt at 3.32 pm.

The mountainous northeastern region has been hit by the frequent tremors during the past one week. Moderate to mild four separate quakes with magnitude ranging from 2.8 to 4.5 on the Richter scale hit several parts of Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam and adjoining areas bordering Myanmar.

