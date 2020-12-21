Jammu & Kashmir, December 21: An earthquake measuring 3.7 hit Jammu and Kashmir at 8:33 am today, according to National Center for Seismology. Till now there are no reports of any collateral damage of injuries due to the quake.

In a similar incident, last week, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Rajasthan's Alwar on Thursday, with its tremors being felt in Delhi-NCR, National Center for Seismology has said. The epicentre of the earthquake was Alwar. The tremors prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear. No casualties or damage to properties were reported in the incident. Earthquake in Delhi NCR; Tremors Felt in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad.

Earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir at 8:33 am today, according to National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was reported near Tokyo, Japan on Sunday night, according to India's National Center for Seismology. The epicentre of the earthquake was 631 km north-northeast (NNE) of Tokyo, Japan, the agency said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).