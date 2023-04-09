New Delhi, April 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Easter and wished that this special occasion may deepen the spirit of harmony in society. Easter 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Easter With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings to Family and Friends.

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis and Other Leaders Extend Greetings on Christian Holiday Commemorating Resurrection of Lord Jesus From the Dead.

"Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society," Modi said in a tweet. "May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day," he said.