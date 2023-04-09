Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis, Pramod Sawant and other political leaders on Sunday (April 9, 2023) extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Easter 2023. Taking to twitter the Prime Minister wrote “Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day”. Easter, a Christian festival, commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. It is also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday. When Is Easter 2023? Know the Date and Significance of Resurrection Sunday, the Important Christian Festival.

Easter 2023 Wish by Narendra Modi

Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

Nitin Gadkari Wishes People on Easter

Greetings of #Easter day! On this sacred occasion, we commemorate the virtuous teachings of Jesus Christ, whose emphasis on social empowerment continues to inspire and uplift millions of individuals worldwide. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 9, 2023

Easter 2023 Greetings by Devendra Fadnavis

Other Leaders Wish Easter 2023 to Citizens

Wish you all a very happy and a blessed #Easter pic.twitter.com/IH6uth9gWu — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) April 9, 2023

Heartiest greetings to everyone on the joyous occasion of #Easter. pic.twitter.com/JfHyxUv0Dt — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) April 9, 2023

