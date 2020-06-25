New Delhi, June 25: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, June 25, launched 'ebloodservices' mobile application for easy access to blood needed for transfusion. The mobile app, developed by the ERaktkosh team of C-DAC India, is an initiative of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). Delhi HC Tells Central, Delhi Govt to Take Strict Action Against Hospitals Not Providing Real-Time Update on Availability of Beds for COVID-19 Patien.ts

"Today, I launched the 'eBloodServices’ App which will facilitate requests for Blood units at @IndianRedCross NHQ. Once the request is placed, the requisite units become visible to blood bank in its ‘ERatkosh dashboard’, ensuring fast delivery," Harsh Vardhan said.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Tweet:

Today, I launched the 'eBloodServices’ App which will facilitate requests for Blood units at @IndianRedCross NHQ. Once the request is placed, the requisite units become visible to blood bank in its ‘ERatkosh dashboard’, ensuring fast delivery@cdacindia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/WsvcsDWCCy — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 25, 2020

"The App will act as a boon for the needy. @IndianRedCross has always assisted the Government in various health programs. I commend this effort that they have made during difficult #COVID19. The needy will now have easy access to blood now," he added.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Tweet:

Today, I launched the 'eBloodServices’ App which will facilitate requests for Blood units at @IndianRedCross NHQ. Once the request is placed, the requisite units become visible to blood bank in its ‘ERatkosh dashboard’, ensuring fast delivery@cdacindia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/WsvcsDWCCy — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 25, 2020

The app will cater to entire Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) and one can place order up to four units in one go. “This is a useful app and there are plans of expanding its reach gradually,” said Harsh Vardhan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).